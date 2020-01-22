Monty Python Co-Founder Terry Jones Dead At 77

January 22, 2020
Marty Rosenbaum
Categories: 
Features

Monty Python co-founder Terry Jones has passed away at the age of 77.

Jones was diagnosed with a rare form of dementia back in 2016 and passed away this Tuesday due to complications from the disease.

As a student at Oxford University, Jones met Michael Palin and the two laid the foundation for the legendary comedy group Monty Python. The two created the television program Monty Python's Flying Circus alongside Eric Idle, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, and Graham Chapman playing a monumental role in shaping comedy film and television for years to come.

In a statement to the BBC, Jones' family said, "over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in north London. His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programmes, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath."

Tags: 
Terry Jones
Monty Python

