Mumford & Sons Wore Costumes And Opened For Themselves After Their Support Act Canceled

Mumford & Sons performed in Phoenix this past Monday and were forced to get creative after their opening act, Gang Of Youths, canceled due to illness. Even though they're well-versed in playing arena shows at this point, the band was under pressure to deliver to their fans.

Prior to the show, the band tweeted out a cryptic message showing a sign that read “The Sun Never Sets On The Cool Kids”. Their tweet said, "Huge night tonight fellas. First ever gig. Possibly the last. Lots of pressure but feeling great. Get down early if you’re here."

Huge night tonight fellas. First ever gig. Possibly the last. Lots of pressure but feeling great. Get down early if you’re here. @thesunneversetsonthecoolkids #DeltaTourPhoenix @TSRarena pic.twitter.com/I3HpwiCDpn — Mumford & Sons (@MumfordAndSons) September 17, 2019

Little to fans knowledge, The Sun Never Sets On The Cool Kids turned out to be Mumford & Sons in disguise as they opened up for themselves with a short set of cover songs.

Phoenix! We’re off again and a great way to start here in Arizona. Thank you. Massive shout out to our last minute support act @thesunneversetsonthecoolkids (pictured here) - you guys are awesome. #DeltaTourPhoenix #MarcusMondays @TSRarena pic.twitter.com/TRaOfk1wKq — Mumford & Sons (@MumfordAndSons) September 17, 2019

Marcus looked sharp dressed as a glam rocker while the rest of the band rocked Fred Flintstone, T-Rex, police officer, The Pope, and other fabulous costumes.

Here's the setlist from the debut performance of The Sun Never Sets On The Cool Kids (via Setlist.fm).

You Shook Me All Night Long (AC/DC cover) (Winston on lead vocal)

You Really Got Me (The Kinks cover)

Wagon Wheel (Old Crow Medicine Show cover)

The Weight (The Band cover)

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun (Cyndi Lauper cover)

Atlantic City (Bruce Springsteen cover)

Watch our interview with the band before they played Chicago this past March.