Tributes from across the musical world are coming in to late Cream drummer Ginger Baker. The drumming force behind Cream passed away on Sunday, October 6th, 2019 after an extended time in the hospital at the age of 80.

Related: Cream Drummer Ginger Baker Dies at 80

In a statement, Baker's family said he passed peacefully and thanked everyone for their support and kind words over the past few weeks.

Below are just a few tributes musicians like Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr, and Steve Winwood have paid to Baker.

woke up to see that ginger baker is gone and it makes me super sad. i feel he’s been shaking his finger at death his whole life. what a talent. what an original #RIPGingerBaker pic.twitter.com/wPDkIIm1l0 — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) October 6, 2019

Sad news hearing that Ginger Baker has died, I remember playing with him very early on in Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated. He was a fiery but extremely talented and innovative drummer. pic.twitter.com/tZg3IGwP4Z — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 6, 2019

Inductee Ginger Baker’s explosive, expressive drumming propelled #Cream to great heights. 1993 Induction Ceremony, “Sunshine of Your Love” performance is one of those moments. #GingerBakerRIP pic.twitter.com/TRyJIvV8Tf — Rock Hall (@rockhall) October 6, 2019

God bless Ginger Baker incredible musician wild And inventive. drummer Peace and love to his family --✌️--❤️------☮️ pic.twitter.com/jzAynDMEKy — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 6, 2019

Statement on the passing of Ginger Baker: https://t.co/ScvekUVqKe pic.twitter.com/nZwCoG1rUX — Steve Winwood (@SteveWinwood) October 6, 2019

RIP Ginger Baker - who thrilled us all with his massively innovative drumming in CREAM. When I advertised on my (Imperial) College notice board for a drummer to form a group with, I put “‘Wanted : a drummer who can… https://t.co/FnDtbN91Sr — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) October 6, 2019

RIP Ginger Baker - who thrilled us all with his massively innovative drumming in CREAM. When I advertised on my (Imperial) College notice board for a drummer to form a group with, I put “‘Wanted : a drummer who can… https://t.co/FnDtbN91Sr — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) October 6, 2019

Ginger Baker, great drummer, wild and lovely guy. We worked together on the 'Band on the Run' album in his ARC Studio, Lagos, Nigeria. Sad to hear that he died but the memories never will. X Paul pic.twitter.com/Rne4tn6A2i — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 6, 2019