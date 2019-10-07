Musicians Pay Tribute To The Late Ginger Baker

October 7, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Cream Drummer Ginger Baker plays drums at a rock and roll fantasy camp.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tributes from across the musical world are coming in to late Cream drummer Ginger Baker. The drumming force behind Cream passed away on Sunday, October 6th, 2019 after an extended time in the hospital at the age of 80.

In a statement, Baker's family said he passed peacefully and thanked everyone for their support and kind words over the past few weeks.

Below are just a few tributes musicians like Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr, and Steve Winwood have paid to Baker.

