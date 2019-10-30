The Mystique And Intrigue Of Halloween Concerts

Related: Listen To More Episodes Of Inside The Archives Podcast

Halloween is the best day of the year for music.

It presents an incredible musical opportunity. The chance to do something so bizarre. So out of left field that your fans will be delighted you’ve taken that chance.

We take a look at the history of rock and roll Halloween concerts. From artists "dressing up" as other bands and covering their albums to some truly bizarre instances.

As I mentioned in the podcast, here is a list of Halloween concerts that were referenced. Feel free to hit me up on Twitter (@martyrosenbaum) with any I may have missed.

Gov’t Mule - Riviera Theatre, 2012

Little Feat - Orpheum Theater, Boston, 1975

Smashing Pumpkins - Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH, 2008

Smashing Pumpkins - Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, 1998

Frank Zappa - The Palladium, New York City, 1978

Grateful Dead - Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, 1991

Widespread Panic - Halloween Chicago shows in 1996, 2001, and 2011

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Chad Smith's kids school, 2018

Phish - Most Halloween's since 1994

Iggy & The Stooges - House Party, Detroit Michigan, 1967

Billy Idol & Faith No More - Seattle Center Arena, 1990

David Bowie - General Gordon, Gravesend, England, 1969

Led Zeppelin - Chislehurst Caves, Kent, England, 1974