Nathaniel Rateliff Announces Solo Tour With Chicago Stop

While Nathaniel Rateliff may have risen to fame with this band The Night Sweats, he's had quite the storied solo career.

Rateliff will be returning to his roots as he gets set to embark on a solo tour that will accompany a new solo album. While few details about the album are available, each show will see Rateliff perform solo acoustic and full band rendition of songs from his entire catalog.

On March 6th, Rateliff will be coming to Chicago with a performance at the Chicago Theatre. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.

As a solo artist, Rateliff has released three albums and an EP; Desire and Dissolving Men (2007), In Memory of Loss (2010), Falling Faster Than You Can Run (2013), and Closer EP (2014).

