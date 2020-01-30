Chicago baseball fans may not hold Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle in high regard due to memories of his dominance as one of the game's top relievers over the past few years. Whether it was with the Nationals closing out games against the Cubs or as the A's closer finishing it off against the White Sox, Doolittle has been a thorn in the side of many teams due to his excellence on the mound.

Off the mound, he's one groovy dude.

Doolittle tweeted the news that he's now sponsored by Wilson Sporting Goods and had the chance to help design his first glove. He used the opportunity to pay tribute to one of his favorite bands, Phish. On one side, the glove sports the Phish song title "Punch You In The Eye" while the other side contains the lyric "Duke Of Lizards" from the song "Wilson." How appropriate!

I’m so excited to be joining the @WilsonSportingG family for the 2020 season. I wanted to do something fun for my first glove so I created a custom @Phish inspired “Wilson” design! ------ pic.twitter.com/QPWjQUDWDF — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) January 29, 2020

Doolittle also shared his most listened to tracks of 2019 a few weeks ago and it's mostly made up of Phish songs. He also had songs from Susan Tedeschi, Father John Misty, and Rage Against The Machine included as his favorites. Phish was far and away his most listened to artist of the year clocking in at 96 hours while the Grateful Dead came in second at 40 hours.