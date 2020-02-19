Neil Young Reveals He's Not Planning To Tour In 2020

A few months ago it was revealed that Neil Young turned down millions of dollars to perform his legendary album Harvest in its entirety. His reasoning? "Everyone who played on Harvest is dead."

You can't blame Young for not wanting to rehash his older material. If he's focusing on preparing new music or material, fans hoping for the prospect of seeing in concert will have to wait until 2021 at the earliest.

In the Letters To The Editor section on his Neil Young Archives page, a fan asked Young about potential tour dates in 2020. “Don’t expect anything,” Young replied. “I am not focused on playing. I am taking care of my music.”



The absence of tour dates is not for a lack of motivation. Young is presumably referencing his desire to get several unheard albums and live recordings out to the public. If you scroll down on the page you'll see Young reference different projects he's working on. For example, one fan asked him about the "Polar Vortex Shows" where Young performed a series of acoustic concerts in Minnesota and Wisconsin during the infamous polar vortex of 2019.

"We have those shows and they are very good ones that I remember well," Young said. "We will be releasing them here at NYA in the coming months."

One of Young's projects that will see the light of day soon is Homegrown, an acoustic album of love songs following up the aforementioned Harvest. While no official release date has been made, Young indicated the album would be made available this April.

Not to bury the lede, but another bit of major news was revealed in the Letters To The Editor section as a fan pleaded with Young to have Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young set aside their differences and play "for the common good" by supporting a Democratic candidate.

Surprisingly, Young didn't shoot down the idea saying, "For the common good! Anything is possible."

