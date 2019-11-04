Neil Young Turned Down Millions To Perform 'Harvest'

A lot of artists have been touring behind full albums in recent years. Despite artistic inclinations urging them not to do so, the money may be too good to pass up. For Neil Young, that's not a concern.

In an interview with AARP, Young revealed that he was "offered millions of dollars for a tour to do Harvest."

His reason for turning it down? "Everyone who played on Harvest is dead," he said.

"I don't want to do that. How about planting instead of harvesting?" Young added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Young touches on the prospects of a Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young reunion. Let's just say fans shouldn't get their hopes up.

"Crosby should write an introspective book: Why People Won't Talk to Me Anymore," he said before adding, "He made a lot of great music for a long time. I don't know what happened with David. I got nothing to say. I love Stephen. I love Graham. If a reunion happens, it would be a surprise. I won't close the door on anything. I can hold a grudge with the best of them but only if there's a reason for it."

