New Order & Pet Shop Boys will be embarking on a joint tour this year including a stop in Chicago at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on September 18th.

The last time New Order played in Chicago was back in 2017 when they performed at Riot Fest while Pet Shop Boys last appearance was at the Civic Opera House in 2016.

While we count down the days until the show, check out this incredible video of New Order's classic song "Bizarre Love Triangle" played on 1930's instruments.

For tickets and more information, head over to Ticketmaster.com.

