A New Prince Song Was Just Released From His Vault

The previously unheard Prince song "Don't Let Him Fool Ya" has just been released from his vault.

The song is part of the upcoming expanded deluxe edition of 1999 featuring 23 previously unreleased studio recordings. Like most of his vault material, "Don't Let Him Fool Ya" was recorded in the studio at Prince's Paisley Park home.

Prince performed pretty much every song on the track dubbing the tape with bass, live drums, two guitars, keyboards, and his vocals.

Listen to the song above and find more details about the deluxe edition of 1999 right here.

