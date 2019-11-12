New Season Of Curb Your Enthusiasm Due Out January 2020

November 12, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Curb Your Enthusiasm is gearing up to return for a new season, but one question remains. When's it coming out?

Our good friend Jeff Garlin spilled the beans on his Instagram account.

Curb comes back in January. Until then my @netflixisajoke comedy special starts streaming on November 12 #ihopethatyoudigit

While no specific date has been confirmed, fans can look forward to seeing Wilco's Jeff Tweedy having a role in the forthcoming season.

