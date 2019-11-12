New Season Of Curb Your Enthusiasm Due Out January 2020

Curb Your Enthusiasm is gearing up to return for a new season, but one question remains. When's it coming out?

Our good friend Jeff Garlin spilled the beans on his Instagram account.

While no specific date has been confirmed, fans can look forward to seeing Wilco's Jeff Tweedy having a role in the forthcoming season.

