New Season Of Curb Your Enthusiasm Due Out January 2020
November 12, 2019
Curb Your Enthusiasm is gearing up to return for a new season, but one question remains. When's it coming out?
Our good friend Jeff Garlin spilled the beans on his Instagram account.
Curb comes back in January. Until then my @netflixisajoke comedy special starts streaming on November 12 #ihopethatyoudigit
While no specific date has been confirmed, fans can look forward to seeing Wilco's Jeff Tweedy having a role in the forthcoming season.
