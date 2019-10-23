And Now For A Story About Iggy Pop Smoking Spider Webs To Get High

There's likely hundreds of great Iggy Pop stories that will never see the light of day. One such story has been brought forward and involves a rather unusual substance for trying to get high. Smoking spider webs.

Pop was the guest on British comedy show The Johnathan Ross Show and was asked about the urban legend that he once stuck his tongue into an electric socket. He corrected Ross telling him it was “electric train transformer” before adding, “I tried spider webs too, I tried to smoke them. You know you’ve got to start somewhere.”

He described the experience as "harsh."

Out of all the crazy drug stories that come from the rock and roll world, this one has to be one of the most bizarre.

Despite his crazy antics, Pop knew it was important to set boundaries. The punk legend is in good health in his 70's and attributes it to something his psychiatrist told him in the 70's.

“My psychiatrist told me in the ’70s, ‘You have amazing brinkmanship, you go to a certain place and you know when to pull back.’ I always have and I’m a very conservative guy in my daily life. I go to bed early," he said.

Watch the interview below.

Video of Iggy Pop On The Berlin Period with David Bowie | The Jonathan Ross Show

Related: Iggy Pop and William Shatner Drop Christmas Classic "Silent Night"