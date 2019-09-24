Paul McCartney Reveals His Vivid Dreams About John Lennon

It's a treat anytime you get to consume an interview with Paul McCartney, but especially so when it's a long-form interview on late night TV. That was the case as McCartney was the guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert digging into a wide range of topics including The Beatles, John Lennon, the movie Yesterday, and more.

The interview took a little while to get going as McCartney received nearly a minute long standing ovation as he took up a spot on the couch next to Colbert. During their first segment, McCartney revealed his favorite song The Beatles covered (hint, it's by The Isley Brothers), his favorite cover of a Beatles song (Marvin Gaye's rendition of "Yesterday"), and his reaction to the time South Korean pop group BTS broke into a rendition of "Hey Jude" on The Late Show.

Video of Paul McCartney Reacts to BTS Singing &quot;Hey Jude&quot;

The second part of the interview took a more personal turn as Paul McCartney and Stephen Colbert got into a deep discussion about his relationship with John Lennon. The two first bonded over following the loss of their mothers.

"It was very difficult for a few years just trying to come to terms with it," McCartney recalled on the years after his mother's passing.

"But then I found music and John [Lennon]. John lost his mother too in tragic circumstances. We had a kind of bond. We both knew about that, we knew that feeling," he added.

Colbert then went on to show a photo of Lennon and McCartney writing together in the studio. Bringing a smile to his face, McCartney mentioned that it was a touching moment and reminded him of the friendship the two shared despite the gossip about a tumultuous relationship following The Beatles breakup.

"When The Beatles broke up, a lot of the talk was that I was the villain and that John and I didn't really get along well. I kind of bought into it," McCartney admitted.

Colbert then asked McCartney how often he think about Lennon.

"Quite often. I dream about him." McCartney said.

"The thing is, when you have a relationship like that for so long and such a deep relationship. I love it when people revisit you in your dreams. I often have band dreams and they're crazy. I'm often with John and just talking about doing something and I come to get my Hofner bass, ready to play and it's covered in sticky tape. You know, dreams?"

"I have a lot of dreams about John and they're always good," McCartney added.

He also revealed a hilarious story about writing The Beatles song "Yesterday".

"I woke up one morning and there was this tune in my head. I had a little piano by my bed. I thought it's just some old tune my dad must have played, or I just heard it yesterday. So I went around to all my friends, to John first and go what's this tune? He goes, I don't know? I went to George Martin, our producer, and he goes I don't know? So after a few weeks I decided it was mine," he said as the crowd burst into laughter.

Finally, McCartney was asked for his thoughts on the movie Yesterday, a story imaging a world where The Beatles didn't exist. "I thought it was a pretty good plug for me!" McCartney joked

You can watch the entire interview above.