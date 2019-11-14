Paul McCartney Thought 'Yesterday' Was A "Terrible Idea"

By now many are familiar with the concept of the movie Yesterday. As a quick refresher, it imagines a world where pretty much everyone doesn't know The Beatles exist. Except for one musician who then goes on to play their songs and become famous.

When he first heard about the project, Paul McCartney was skeptical. In an interview with Billboard, McCartney said director Richard Curtis pitched him the concept. "I thought, 'This is a terrible idea,' but I couldn’t tell him, so I said, 'Well, that sounds interesting -- good luck.' I didn’t think anything more of it," McCartney said.

He didn't think the movie would gain traction until a little while later. "Someone said Danny Boyle would direct it, and I thought, 'They must think they can pull it off,'" he said.

McCartney and his wife Nancy were invited to a screening and decided to see the film at the local cinema in the Hamptons. Paul McCartney being, well, Paul McCartney faced the dubious task of maintaining anonymity. McCartney said the two "walked in when the cinema went dark. Only a couple of people saw us."

What was the experience like? "We were in the back row, giggling away, especially at all the mentions of 'Paul McCartney.'"

As for the film, McCartney would recommend it telling Billboard, "we loved it."

