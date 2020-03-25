Pearl Jam Release Video Game With New Song "Quick Escape"

Pearl Jam released another new Gigaton track today as "Quick Escape" marks the third single from the album. Not satisfied with traditional promotion, the ever creative band opted to go old-school with an Asteroids style video game with their new song serving as the soundtrack.

Players chose from one of Jeff Ament, Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, and Boom Gaspar as their pilot as they aim to take down as many alien spacecraft as possible.

Join #PearlJam and make a "Quick Escape" to Mars to hear the new track.



Choose your pilot and let the journey begin: https://t.co/zL1sbCQaA7 pic.twitter.com/m38XdkkA8E — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) March 25, 2020

Pearl Jam will be releasing Gigaton this Friday, March 27th. Click here to play the game.

