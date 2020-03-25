Pearl Jam Release Video Game With New Song "Quick Escape"

March 25, 2020
Marty Rosenbaum
Categories: 
Features

Pearl Jam released another new Gigaton track today as "Quick Escape" marks the third single from the album. Not satisfied with traditional promotion, the ever creative band opted to go old-school with an Asteroids style video game with their new song serving as the soundtrack.

Players chose from one of Jeff Ament, Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, and Boom Gaspar as their pilot as they aim to take down as many alien spacecraft as possible.

  • Pearl Jam will be releasing Gigaton this Friday, March 27th. Click here to play the game.

 

Related: Pearl Jam Channels Zeppelin on Fiery New Single 'Quick Escape'

Tags: 
Pearl Jam. video games