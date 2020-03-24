Phish Announces Weekly 'Dinner And A Movie' Webcast Series

Add Phish to the list of musicians providing fans with concert streams during the coronavirus crisis.

The band announced their Dinner And A Movie archival video series taking place every Tuesday night at 7:30 PM on their website and Facebook page.

On top of airing a show from the band's archives in its entirety, they'll also be releasing a recipe each week to coincide with the show.

Tonight's concert is from Phish's show on August 31, 2012 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado and the dinner recipe is guitarist Trey Anastasio and his wife Sue's vegetarian chili.

Here's the setlist from the show (via Setlist.fm).

Set One

First Tube

Uncle Pen (Bill Monroe and the Bluegrass Boys cover)

Carini

Kill Devil Falls

You Enjoy Myself

Ocelot

Undermind

Set Two

Runaway Jim

Farmhouse

Alaska

Chalk Dust Torture

Emotional Rescue (The Rolling Stones cover) (first time played since 9/30/00)

F*** Your Face

Encore

Grind

Meatstick

Related: A First Timers Guide To Phish Concerts