Phish Announces Weekly 'Dinner And A Movie' Webcast Series
Add Phish to the list of musicians providing fans with concert streams during the coronavirus crisis.
The band announced their Dinner And A Movie archival video series taking place every Tuesday night at 7:30 PM on their website and Facebook page.
On top of airing a show from the band's archives in its entirety, they'll also be releasing a recipe each week to coincide with the show.
Tonight's concert is from Phish's show on August 31, 2012 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado and the dinner recipe is guitarist Trey Anastasio and his wife Sue's vegetarian chili.
Here's the setlist from the show (via Setlist.fm).
Set One
First Tube
Uncle Pen (Bill Monroe and the Bluegrass Boys cover)
Carini
Kill Devil Falls
You Enjoy Myself
Ocelot
Undermind
Set Two
Runaway Jim
Farmhouse
Alaska
Chalk Dust Torture
Emotional Rescue (The Rolling Stones cover) (first time played since 9/30/00)
F*** Your Face
Encore
Grind
Meatstick