Phish Turned Into An 8-Bit Soundtrack Sounds Amazing

Anyone that's fired up a Nintendo system will undoubetdly recognize the 8-bit sound. It's classic association with video games makes it a comforting soundtrack.

While not a relatively new phenomenon, it's always exciting coming across 8-bit versions of classic songs. Take this remake of Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon, mesmerizing!

The latest discovery is an 8-bit rendition of the Phish song "Punch You In The Eye". If you aren't familiar with the tune, you can close your eyes and imagine this as the backing track to an old school Nintendo game. If you are familiar with the tune, same thing!