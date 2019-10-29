For all the mysticism surrounding Prince, he wasn't afraid to make his feelings known. After all, he was adament about his memoir being "the biggest music book of all time."

His memoir, The Beautiful Ones, is out now and features an insteresting tidbit about Prince's taste in pop music. As Consequence of Sound points out, Prince had a bunch of handwritten notes at his Paisley Park estate that co-author Dan Piepenbring compiled while working on the book.

One such letter involved pop stars Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran. Prince.... Was not too fond of them.

“We need to tell them that they keep trying to ram Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran down our throats and we don’t like it no matter how many times they play it,” he wrote.

Ouch!

Related: The Story Behind Prince's Epic "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" Guitar Solo