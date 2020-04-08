Add Radiohead to the list of artists offering live concert streams during this time of quarantine.

The band made the announcement on their Instagram account today writing, "Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, we hereby present the first of several LIVE SHOWS from the Radiohead Public Library now coming to Radiohead’s YouTube channel."

Their first show takes place this Thursday at 5 PM EST on their YouTube channel as they'll be replaying their concert film Live From a Tent in Dublin. The film captures the three-night run Radiohead performed in October, 2000 at the Punchestown Racecourse in Naas, Ireland.

"Starting tomorrow (Thursday) at 10pm UK/2pm PT/5pm ET with Live From a Tent In Dublin - October 2000, we will be releasing one a week until either the restrictions resulting from current situation are eased, or we run out of shows. Which will be first? No-one knows," they wrote.

Live From a Tent in Dublin comes from the band's 2000 Kid A/Amnesiac Tour and features performances of some of Radiohead's best known songs including "Karma Police," "Idioteque," "Everything In Its Right Place," and "Optimistic."

While it remains to be seen whether or not Radiohead will be able to showcase every single concert they've captured on video, fans will be in for a treat.

Even without recent events, it'll likely be some time before fans can catch Radiohead in concert again as several members are currently embarking on solo tours in support of their own albums.