Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood rose to fame as a guitar virtuoso, but has wowed crowds with his ability to not only play several instruments, but master them. One such instrument that audiences haven't been privy to is Greenwood's favorite. The recorder.

Like many, the recorder was the first instrument Greenwood learned to play and he ended up falling in love with it. In an interview with The Guardian, Greenwood professed his love of the instrument. “One of the great joys of playing American sports arenas with Radiohead is their amazing communal showers," he said.

The Radiohead guitarist even has a pre-show ritual involving the recorder.

"I’ll get to the venue early, seek out these rooms that smell of Deep Heat and jockstraps, get out my recorder, play one of Telemann’s canonic sonatas and just be swamped in this flattering reverb. I have fantasies of putting demands on the rider. You know, instead of cocaine and call girls, hook me up with a really good amateur recorder group. It’s sick, isn’t it?”

Those hoping to catch Greenwood performing the recorder during a Radiohead concert may have to wait a bit. As of now, Greenwood says the band doesn't have any plans.

“We don’t tour until we’ve got new music and new music doesn’t happen until we get together and that doesn’t happen until everyone’s free," he said.

