Ric Ocasek Cause Of Death Revealed

The Cars founder Ric Ocasek was found dead on September 15th in his New York City apartment.

According to the New York Daily News, Ocasek died from heart disease. The New York City medical examiner's office said the cause of death was hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with pulmonary emphysema as a contributing factor.

On Sunday, Police were called to Ocasek's residence where he was found unconscious and unresponsive at 4:14 p.m. by his estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Ric Ocasek was 75-years-old.

His family issued a statement calling Ocasek's death unexpected.