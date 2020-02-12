Rick Moranis To Star In 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' Reboot

For the first time since 1997 Rick Moranis will be appearing in a live-action film. Even better? It will be a role in the upcoming Honey, I Shrunk The Kids reboot.

Deadline is reporting that Moranis is set to star in the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot titled Shrunk. Aside from a couple of voice roles, this marks Moranis' first time on screen since Disney’s 1997 direct-to-video Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.

The film's original director Joe Johnston is set to return with Josh Gad starring as Moranis' son. As Deadline writes, "The movie centers on Gad’s character, who is the son of Moranis’ Wayne Szalinski, and is aspiring to be a great scientist like his father but accidentally shrinks the kids."

The movie won't be an exclusive to Disney+. Instead, it's expected to see a theatrical release.