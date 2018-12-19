Rivers Cuomo Responds To SNL's Weezer Skit, "They Really Nailed It"

Saturday Night Live aired a skit this past weekend about Weezer. More specifically, the passion of their fans.

Leslie Jones and Matt Damon got into a fiery debate about the band's career and catalog resulting in a hilarious outcome.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Rivers Cuomo reveals how impressed he was with the sketch.

"They really nailed it, right? I still can’t believe it. It can’t be that big of an audience that would appreciate such a specific little niche as the Weezer fandom,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo admits he hasn't watched the sketch yet. He's perplexed why this fierce debate exists in his band's world.

"I wish I knew why. It’s almost worthy of an academic study to figure out what’s going on in the psyche of these few hundred thousand people. I feel like it must come back to something in the four of us, or something in me. There’s some character flaw or some quirk of my personality that is permitting a vacuum, where a normal band leader would be projecting some kind of stronger leadership. Or maybe he’d just be a more consistent artist stylistically."

He does offer some explanation for the phenomenon though. Nerd culture.

"I would add that nerds also like to catalog and collect things, and put things in categories, and notice the tiny differences from one product to the next. It makes sense, because I’m a nerd. I was one of those people. I was obsessive about the bands and the movies I was into as a kid. I didn’t have as much information back then, but I did my best."

Watch the skit below.