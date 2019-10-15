Rock Supergroup Oysterhead Teases Reunion Announcement

UPDATE (10/15/19 1:20 PM): Within minutes of publishing this post Oysterhead made the formal announcement of their return.

Along comes Mr. Oysterhead



Oysterhead returns on Feb 14 & 15 @ the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, CO. A limited number of tickets are available now: https://t.co/azvdwN2JNr. The ticket request period ends 10/17 @ 9am MT. For travel packages + on sale info: https://t.co/7XxcS0A6AR pic.twitter.com/4sWAKiR0s9 — Oysterhead (@realoysterhead) October 15, 2019

For having such a short tenure as a band, Oysterhead left a major impact. With only one album in their name and their last performance coming in 2006, it's understandable if you gave up hope on a reunion. However, it appears a reunion is not so far-fetched with some sort of announcement being teased on social media.

The supergroup was comprised of Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio, Primus bassist Les Claypool, and The Police drummer Stewart Copeland. The band was formed in 2000 when Les Claypool was contacted to create a band to perform during the New Orleans Jazz Fest. Claypool then recruited Anastasio and the two reached out to Copeland to be the final piece on drums.

Oysterhead recorded and released their lone studio album The Grand Pecking Order featuring thirteen songs. The band toured in support of the album in 2001 playing songs from the record along with various covers. The group reunited for a one-off performance at Bonnaroo 2006. Ever since then, silence.

That is, until late last evening on social media.

An official Oysterhead Twitter and Instagram account were launched with the message "when all else has been done and said."

The line comes from their song “Mr. Oysterhead,” and serves as the only material on the page.

While there's been no official announcement regarding a tour or new album, it's easy to speculate that something is coming from the supergroup given their silence for the past 13 years.

Revisit their Bonnaroo performance below.

Video of Oysterhead. Bonnaroo 2006

