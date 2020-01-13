If you were asked to quote a line from the 2009 comedy I Love You, Man chances are it'd be the one where Paul Rudd tells his fiance Rashida Jones about his ability to "slappa da bass."

Rudd's desire to "slappa da bass" came from his jam sessions with Jason Segel's character in the movie where the two bonded over their love of Rush. With the recent passing of Neil Peart, Segel and Rudd spoke with Rolling Stone about their experiences with Peart and their mutual admiration for the late drummer.

“When I first met Neil, I was intimidated as I certainly knew him to be a serious and private person,” Rudd said. “Within two minutes, we were cracking up and quoting lines from Team America. I’m missing him as I write this. Being the greatest drummer on the planet was only a part of Neil. He was a thunderbolt of a human being, and he’ll live forever.”

Related: Watch Neil Peart's Incredible Drum Solo On Rush's "YYZ"

Segel added, “I’m so sad to hear about Neil Peart’s passing. Drumming to ‘The Spirit of Radio’ was one of my happiest moments. Getting to know Neil even the tiniest bit, and gush with Rudd about our love for Rush, will be something I remember forever. He was an amazing talent and a good man. We will miss you Neil.”

Revisit the "Tom Sawyer" scene above and watch the band's cameo in the movie below.