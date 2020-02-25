Santana is teaming up with Earth, Wind & Fire for a 32-date North American tour this summer and will be making a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 11th.

The Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour kicks off in Chula Vista, CA at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 19 with the tour wrapping up on August 29 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, FL.

Santana recently performed at the Woodstock 50th Anniversary event in Bethel Woods, New York. Orginally, he wanted to be the house band for the event where Santana and his band would back up musicians playing the event. If his desires still hold true, an on-stage collaboration between Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire could be in the works this summer.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 AM via Ticketmaster