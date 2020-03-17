The Shedd Aquarium Penguins Are Having One Heck Of A Time During The Quarantine

March 17, 2020
Marty Rosenbaum
Penguins at the Shedd Aquarium

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features

During this time of quarantine and social distancing, aquarium workers still need to provide for the fish and other species to ensure their well-being. 

The Shedd Aquarium is doing their part with a pair of penguins who appear to be having the time of their lives meeting other animals and roaming around the museum.

The Shedd's Twitter account has been posting videos of the penguins exploring the museum and observing other animals and fish over the past few days. If this doesn't melt your heart, I don't know what will!

Their latest posts sees the penguins getting in the St. Patrick's Day spirit by dressing up in costume and consuming edible shamrocks. Fantastic. This is exactly the content we need during this time!

Tags: 
Shedd Aquarium
Chicago