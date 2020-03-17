During this time of quarantine and social distancing, aquarium workers still need to provide for the fish and other species to ensure their well-being.

The Shedd Aquarium is doing their part with a pair of penguins who appear to be having the time of their lives meeting other animals and roaming around the museum.

The Shedd's Twitter account has been posting videos of the penguins exploring the museum and observing other animals and fish over the past few days. If this doesn't melt your heart, I don't know what will!

Their latest posts sees the penguins getting in the St. Patrick's Day spirit by dressing up in costume and consuming edible shamrocks. Fantastic. This is exactly the content we need during this time!

It's a #StPatricksDay penguin party! ---- While we can't go out & party, the animals can! Our caretakers are committed to providing enriching activities (like edible shamrocks) for the animals with or without guests here to see it. Check in throughout the day to see more! pic.twitter.com/Xz1bXd2zk0 — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 17, 2020

The adventure continues! ----

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) -- pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

Penguins like Edward and Annie will begin to build their nests next week. Join us digitally for nesting coverage! In the meantime, we will be sharing lots of different animal updates (and yes, Wellington will return!) ---- (2/3) pic.twitter.com/eCYKOwdOMz — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd. Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviors with. Let us know what penguin activities you would like to see! (3/3) pic.twitter.com/ftlow7iPHl — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020