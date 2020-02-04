David Byrne's seventh studio album has had quite the evolution since being released in 2018. First, it debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 charts. Then spawned a massively successful tour (which landed Byrne at #1 on the 2018 XRT Listener Poll's Best Concerts section). From there, Byrne developed a Broadway show based off the album and concert that's currently in the midst of a 4 1/2 month run.

Now, he's getting set to turn the Broadway show into a film with the help of Spike Lee.

According to Deadline, Lee has signed on to direct a filmed adaption of Byrne's American Utopia Broadway show. The film is slated for a 2020 release.

Byrne said in a statement, “Pinch me. This couldn’t have worked out better for this project. Spike Lee directing and Participant producing — two socially engaged teams, well, three if you count us in the band, coming together in what I feel will be something moving, important, and unlike anything anyone has seen before.”

No word yet on what the contents of the film will entail, but it will surely be something music and film fans will want to catch as the two creative masterminds work together.

