Watch Spoon Perform A Beautiful Cover Of John Lennon's "Isolation"

Spoon has been delivering great covers for quite some time now, but their latest effort may have been their finest work yet.

The band appeared as musical guests on The Howard Stern Show and offered a cover of John Lennon's "Isolation". Frontman Britt Daniels croons over the gorgeous melody laid down by his bandmates as Spoon made "Isolation" sound fresher than ever despite Lennon releasing the song in 1970.

Watch the performance below.