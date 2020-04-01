The Prine family is in the thoughts of many as legendary singer-songwriter John Prine is currently in stable condition following the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

Stephen Colbert paid tribute to Prine on the latest episode of The Late Show sharing a previously unreleased duet the duo recorded back in 2016.

Performing “That’s the Way the World Goes Round," the two shared vocal duites while Prine played guitar.

“I’d like to share with you right now one of the happiest moments I’ve had on my show or any show. And that’s when John and I sang a duet in 2016 that we never broadcast, but we’d like to now," Colbert said while introducing the video.

Check out the performance above and read the latest on Prine's condition in this article we're updating as more information becomes available.

Related: John Prine In Critical Condition Following COVID-19 Symptoms