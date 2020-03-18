Bruce Springsteen Releases Concert Film 'London Calling: Live In Hyde Park' As Free Stream'

Many musicians are beginning to offer live stream concerts from their own homes or recording studios to connect with fans and provide entertainment during this time. While nothing beats going to a concert, it's a nice offering during this time of quarantine and social distancing.

Bruce Springsteen has joined the list of artists offering up their material to help people pass the time and has released his 2009 concert film London Calling: Live in Hyde Park onto streaming platforms for all to enjoy.

The film comes from Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band's set at the Hard Rock Calling music festival in London and features a mix of Springsteen classics, rarities, and covers. It marks the first time the film is available in its entirety on streaming platforms.

Check out their performance of "Jungleland" below and watch the full set as a playlist on YouTube.

Here's the setlist from the show (via Setlist.fm).

London Calling (The Clash cover)

Badlands

Night

She's the One

Outlaw Pete

Out in the Street

Working on a Dream

Seeds

Johnny 99

Youngstown

Good Lovin' (The Young Rascals cover)

Bobby Jean (sign request)

Trapped (Jimmy Cliff cover) (sign request)

No Surrender (with Brian Fallon) (sign request)

Waitin' on a Sunny Day

The Promised Land

Racing in the Street (sign request)

Radio Nowhere

Lonesome Day

The Rising

Born to Run

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

Encore:

Hard Times Come Again No More (Stephen Foster cover)

Jungleland (sign request)

American Land

Glory Days

Dancing in the Dark

