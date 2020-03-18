Bruce Springsteen Releases Concert Film 'London Calling: Live In Hyde Park' As Free Stream'
Many musicians are beginning to offer live stream concerts from their own homes or recording studios to connect with fans and provide entertainment during this time. While nothing beats going to a concert, it's a nice offering during this time of quarantine and social distancing.
Bruce Springsteen has joined the list of artists offering up their material to help people pass the time and has released his 2009 concert film London Calling: Live in Hyde Park onto streaming platforms for all to enjoy.
The film comes from Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band's set at the Hard Rock Calling music festival in London and features a mix of Springsteen classics, rarities, and covers. It marks the first time the film is available in its entirety on streaming platforms.
Check out their performance of "Jungleland" below and watch the full set as a playlist on YouTube.
Here's the setlist from the show (via Setlist.fm).
London Calling (The Clash cover)
Badlands
Night
She's the One
Outlaw Pete
Out in the Street
Working on a Dream
Seeds
Johnny 99
Youngstown
Good Lovin' (The Young Rascals cover)
Bobby Jean (sign request)
Trapped (Jimmy Cliff cover) (sign request)
No Surrender (with Brian Fallon) (sign request)
Waitin' on a Sunny Day
The Promised Land
Racing in the Street (sign request)
Radio Nowhere
Lonesome Day
The Rising
Born to Run
Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
Encore:
Hard Times Come Again No More (Stephen Foster cover)
Jungleland (sign request)
American Land
Glory Days
Dancing in the Dark