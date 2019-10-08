Study: Owning A Dog Can Lower Your Risk Of Dying Early

There's numerous benefits to owning a dog, but one of the most important promising rewards was revealed today. Dogs go a long way towards preventing an early death.

A new study released from Circulation, a journal of the American Heart Association revealed that dog ownership was associated with a 24% risk reduction for all-cause mortality compared to nonowners. The benefits were even greater for those who have already had a heart attack or a stroke with a 31% risk reduction of dying from cardiovascular disease.

The study calls on research dating back to 1950 to determine the benefits of dog ownership. Aside from reducing the risk of an early death, researchers found that dog ownership is associated with longer survival due to the physical activity achieved by dog walking. After analyzing studies, researchers found that dog owners walk significantly more than nonowners and are more likely to achieve the recommended level of physical activity. Additionally, they found an increase in individuals physical activity after adopting a dog.

If you're a dog owner, give your doggo a good pet tonight. They've earned it.