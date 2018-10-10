Surviving Members Of Soundgarden Share Desire To Continue Making Music Together

The death of Chris Cornell has hit the members of Soundgarden hard. They were overcome with emotions during the unveiling of the Chris Cornell statue in Seatlle this past weekend.

However, they aren't ready to retire the Soundgarden moniker and cease making music together.

Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil, and Ben Shepherd all spoke with Rolling Stone about what the future holds for the three of them and if Soundgarden can proceed without Cornell.

“We’re just still taking our time and giving ourselves space to process everything,” Matt Cameron said. “We would certainly love to try to continue to do something, figure out something to do together.”

Shepherd added, “On a personal level, we haven’t even gotten a chance to hang out, just us three, yet... We’re going through natural healing, then thinking about the natural next step.”

The three members continue to share a tight bond, which they credit to Cornell. It allowed the band to fuel their creative side without worrying about anything else.

“I think Chris was always encouraging us to bring in material and contribute creatively. He didn’t have the type of fragile ego that required feeding it at all times. He wanted to be fed as an artist, not as a star,” Cameron said.