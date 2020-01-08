Taylor Hawkins Performs With Dave Grohl & Perry Farrell On Kimmel

January 8, 2020
Marty Rosenbaum
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins released a solo album with The Coattail Riders back in November called Get The Money. The album featured numerous cameos and during his recent performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hawkins brought along some of his friends.

Hawkins stepped down from his usual spot on the drum perch to handle lead vocal duties performing the songs "I Really Blew It" and "Middle Child". 

Dave Grohl, his Foo Fighters bandmate, and Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell joined Hawkins on stage during his set with Grohl handling the drums and Farrell guesting on vocals.

Check out the two performances below.

