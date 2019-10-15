With the Foo Fighters gearing up to release a new album in 2020, drummer Taylor Hawkins wanted to make sure his solo material was made available to the public ahead of time.

Hawkins will be releasing his solo album Get the Money on November 8th and features an all-star guest list of musicians.

The record will feature a few familiar faces with his Foo Fighters bandmates Dave Grohl and Pat Smear making appearances. Other musicians appearing on the record include Queen drummer Roger Taylor, Joe Walsh, Duff McKagan, Jon Davison, Chrissie Hynde, Nancy Wilson, Perry Farrell, and LeAnn Rimes.

As if the guest list wasn't impressive enough, Hawkins produced the entire record by himself with John Lousteau lending a hand.

Check out the full tracklist with guest appearances below and catch the opening track "Crossed The Line" with Dave Grohl and Jon Davison above.

01. Crossed the Line (featuring Dave Grohl, Jon Davison)

02. Don’t Look At Me That Way (featuring Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson)

03. You’re No Good at Life No More (featuring Dave Grohl)

04. I Really Blew It (featuring Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell)

05. Queen Of The Clowns (featuring Mark King)

06. Get the Money (featuring Joe Walsh, Chrissie Hynde, Duff McKagan)

07. C U in Hell (featuring LeAnn Rimes)

08. Middle Child (featuring Dave Grohl)

09. Kiss the Ring

10. Shapes Of Things (featuring Roger Taylor, Pat Smear)