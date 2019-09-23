For the past four years, Chicago has warmed up a frigid month of January with a residency from Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Chicago Theatre. Mark your calendars, the band will be returning for another go around.

Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced their fifth January residency at the Chicago Theatre with a string of shows on January 17th, 18th, 24th, and 25th.

The band has accomplished the rare feat of getting thousands of Chicagoans to trek outside for consecutive days in the middle of winter. That's all in jest of course as Tedeschi Trucks Band has established themselves as one of the best live bands in the world after maintaining a seemingly continuous touring schedule for years.

We're looking forward to spending another January with Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Chicago Theatre. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 AM via Ticketmaster. If you want to get tickets ahead of time, be sure to listen to XRT all this week as we're passing out tickets to see Tedeschi Trucks Band in their January residency at the Chicago Theatre in the 6 PM hour!