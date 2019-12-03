Tedeschi Trucks Band Expected To Take Hiatus Following Tour

For many bands, three months off the road par for the course following a tour. For Tedeschi Trucks Band, it's classified as an extended break.

Susan Tedeschi took part in an interview with Arts Fuse and revealed the band will be taking a break once their current tour wraps up in Nashville at the end of February. With nothing planned in March, April, or May, Tedeschi Trucks Band will use the time to refuel before taking part in their annual multi-band Wheels of Soul summer tour.

Hiatus may be a strong word, but for a band that's on the road as often as Tedeschi Trucks Band, it could feel like a lifetime.

As the band approaches its tenth year as a group, Tedeschi is amazed at how far they've come. Both in their professional and personal lives. “It doesn’t feel like ten years," she said. "I look back and our kids were little when this started. They were just 7 and 5. That’s wild to think, ‘How did that happen?’”

