Tennessee Man Turns 910-Pound Pumpkin Into A Kayak

Halloween is right around the corner and if you're looking for top pumpkin content you've come to the right place.

A farmer from Cleveland, Tennessee grew a gigantic 910-pound pumpkin and decided to get creative with it. By turning it into a kayak!

According to Fox 17 Nashville, Justin Ownby has been trying for years to grow a giant pumpkin. He achieved his by shifting his efforts into growing one massive pumpkin instead of many.

So what do you do when you once you have a 910-pound pumpkin on your hands? Ownby opted to cut open the top and dump it in the pond where he proceeded to use it as a kayak.

Ownby's wife Christin told Fox 17 that the pumpkin remains in the pond and "will make a great snack for the catfish!"

