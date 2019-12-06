The 5 Songs That Changed X Ambassadors Lives

There's certain songs that when you hear them, it changes the course of your life forever.

We caught up with X Ambassadors prior to their headlining set at the 93XRT Holiday Jam at the Vic Theatre to find out what songs most influenced them. As a band with an eclectic sound, you can imagine they were shaped by a wide-array of songs growing up.

"Scar Tissue" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Frontman Sam Harris revealed this was the first song he ever sang in public back in his middle school band.

"Through Being Cool" - Saves The Day

Like Harris, one of drummer Adam Levin's first public performance was to this song.

"You Know What I Mean" - Jeff Beck

Keyboardist Casey Harris notes this was the song that inspired him to really focus on mastering the piano.

"B.O.B" - Outkast

There's certain songs that when you hear it, you're completely blown away. For Sam Harris, this was one of them.

Snoop Dogg - Doggy Style

Levin loves this album for two reasons. One, the music is great. Two, he received the album as a gift from his grandmother who completely ignored the parental advisory sticker.