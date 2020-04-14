The Black Crowes Tease Brothers Of A Feather Release

Although it feels like ages ago, Chris & Rich Robinson recently toured the country under the Brothers Of A Feather moniker performing at small clubs ahead of The Black Crowes big tour this summer.

The duo performed acoustic renditions off The Black Crowes debut record Shake Your Money Maker alongside other classics giving fans an up close look at timeless classics.

While there's plenty of videos available on YouTube, even some not so great fan moments, an official release hasn't been announced yet. That is, until now.

Something special coming soon... Brothers Of A Feather (Live from The Chapel, San Francisco)⁣

Although there hasn't been official confirmation, it certainly looks like an official Brothers Of A Feather release is coming soon.

Back in late February, the Robinson brothers stopped by the XRT studios to touch on their Brothers of a Feather tour and why the time was right for the duo to hit the road.

"There were offers on the table [for a reunion>, a lot of money, but we weren't interested. It wasn't the right time and it wasn't what our motivation was. We were out on our own paths and it was something Chris and I needed to do," Rich said.

"The fact we both went on this path in our own separate ways allowed us to come back to this with the perspectives we had to make it work, to make it work. It shifted it to where it needs to be to where there's a tremendous amount of gratitude we have for what we accomplished together, for what we share as brothers," he added.

Rewatch our full interview with the Robinson Brothers below.