The Black Keys Announce Return To Chicago This Summer

For a band that built their following with a relentless touring schedule & frequent album releases, The Black Keys are going back to their roots with another tour after taking five years off.

The Black Keys announced their summer Let's Rock Tour featuring a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 25th. The concert boasts a strong bill with Gary Clark Jr. and The Marcus King Band providing support for the evening.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.

In the meantime, check out our fantastic interview with Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney at Lollapalooza 2007.

Related: The Greatest Lollapalooza Interview Of All Time: The Black Keys