The Black Keys Announce Return To Chicago This Summer

February 24, 2020
Marty Rosenbaum
Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys onstage during the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

For a band that built their following with a relentless touring schedule & frequent album releases, The Black Keys are going back to their roots with another tour after taking five years off.

The Black Keys announced their summer Let's Rock Tour featuring a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 25th. The concert boasts a strong bill with Gary Clark Jr. and The Marcus King Band providing support for the evening.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.

In the meantime, check out our fantastic interview with Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney at Lollapalooza 2007.

