The Lumineers Name The Artists They Most Want To Jam With

The Lumineers may be accomplished musicians, but they still have dreams of jamming alongside their musical heroes and watching in awe.

Before their headlining set at the 93XRT Holiday Jam at the Vic Theatre, we caught up with Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites to ask them a simple question. Who is your Mt. Rushmore of musicians you'd most love to jam with?

The band was tasked with coming up with four musicians who they want to have a jam session with.

Their responses may not be what you'd expect from the duo, but are well-reasoned and allow the imagination to run wild at the possibilites!

Check out the clip above to see their answers and find out the songs that changed their lives right here.

