The Metropolitan Opera To Stream Nightly Opera Performances

The old adage "the show must go on" is experiencing a challenging moment. As it's essential to practice social distancing in order to help contain the coronavirus, most events have been canceled or postponed in the near future.

The Metropolitan Opera of New York City wants to continue connecting fans to the arts by way of 21st-century technology.

The Met launched their "Nightly Met Opera Streams" on their website allowing audiences to watch their award-winning Live in HD series for free.

The presentations begin nightly at 6:30 PM CST and will be available for 20 hours afterwards. Met General Manager Peter Gelb said in a press release,

“We’d like to provide some grand opera solace to opera lovers in these extraordinarily difficult times. Every night, we’ll be offering a different complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years.”

You can watch the performances here and see a full schedule below.

Monday, March 16 – Bizet’s “Carmen”

Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, starring Elīna Garanča and Roberto Alagna. Transmitted live on January 16, 2010.

Tuesday, March 17 – Puccini’s “La Bohème”

Conducted by Nicola Luisotti, starring Angela Gheorghiu and Ramón Vargas. Transmitted live on April 5, 2008.

Wednesday, March 18 – Verdi’s “Il Trovatore”

Conducted by Marco Armiliato, starring Anna Netrebko, Dolora Zajick, Yonghoon Lee, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky. Transmitted live on October 3, 2015.

Thursday, March 19 – Verdi’s “La Traviata”

Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, starring Diana Damrau, Juan Diego Flórez, and Quinn Kelsey. Transmitted live on December 15, 2018.

Friday, March 20 – Donizetti’s “La Fille du Régiment”

Conducted by Marco Armiliato, starring Natalie Dessay and Juan Diego Flórez. Transmitted live on April 26, 2008.

Saturday, March 21 – Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor”

Conducted by Marco Armiliato, starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, and Mariusz Kwiecien. Transmitted live on February 7, 2009.

Sunday, March 22 – Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin”

Conducted by Valery Gergiev, starring Renée Fleming, Ramón Vargas, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky. Transmitted live on February 24, 2007.

Related: 7 Music Documentaries To Stream Right Now