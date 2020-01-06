The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2020

As the 2010's recently came to a close, music fans are eager to see what the 2020's have in store.

While there's not many records with official release dates, 2020 has several big name artists planning on releasing new albums. With confirmed releases from the likes of Green Day, Lana Del Rey, and The Killers to rumored albums from Adele and Pearl Jam, the decade looks like it'll be off to a good start.

Here's a look at some of 2020's most anticipated albums broken down by release date.

February

Green Day - Father of All Motherf$&*@*s (February 7)

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush (February 14)

The 1975 - Notes on a Conditional Form (February 21)

Moses Sumney - græ Part One

May

Weezer - Van Weezer (May 15)

Moses Sumney - græ Part Two (May 15)

Confirmed - Date To Be Announced

The Strokes

The Killers - Imploding The Mirage

Lana Del Rey - White Hot Forever

The xx

Matt Berninger - Serpentine Prison

Phoebe Bridgers

Haim

Rumored

Foo Fighters

The Cure (Three Albums)

Adele

Pearl Jam

Greta Van Fleet