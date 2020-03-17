The Pretenders Announce New Album 'Hate For Sale'

These days we could all use something to look forward to. Chrisse Hynde and The Pretenders are here to deliver some good with the announcement of their new album Hate For Sale due out May 1st.

The album is the band's first since 2016's Alone, but is their first since 2008's Break Up The Concrete to feature members of The Pretenders. Chrissie Hynde was the only member to appear on Alone with session musicians compiling the backing band.

Martin Chambers makes his return on drums for the first time since their 2002 record Loose Screw while the rest of the lineup is rounded out by James Walbourne on guitar and Nick Wilkinson on bass.

Coinciding with the album announcement, the band shared their first single off the record “The Buzz," which you can listen to above.

