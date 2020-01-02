For one night only, the surviving members of Nirvana will take the stage once again.

According to Consequence of Sound, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear will perform together at the Heaven is Rock & Roll Gala at the Palladium in Los Angeles. Not only will the historic trio be on stage together, they'll be joined by Beck, St. Vincent, and Dave Grohl's daughter Violet.

The event takes place on Saturday, January 4th and will also feature performances from Cheap Trick, Marilyn Manson, and L7.

Back in 2018, Grohl, Novoselic, and Smear took the stage together at the Cal Jam music festival in San Bernardino following the Foo Fighters headlining set. The trio were joined by Joan Jett and Deer Tick's John McCauley and perfored “Serve the Servants,” “Scentless Apprentice” and “In Bloom,” before closing the night with “Breed,” “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “All Apologies.”

Following the reunion, Grohl indicated he was open to more performances with his former bandmates. “It’s delicate territory, and you can’t treat it like just another show,” he said at the time. “It’s very complicated and very special. In those moments, when it just happens naturally, I think is the best way.”

The upcoming Heaven is Rock & Roll Gala certainly seems to fit the bill of being an occasion worthy of a Nirvana reunion.

Heaven is Rock & Roll Gala is a benefit concert with proceeds going towards The Art of Elysium, an organization supporting individuals in the midst of difficult emotional life challenges including illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement, and/or crisis.

