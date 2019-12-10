The Talking Heads Launch Official Instagram Account

December 10, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Members of the Talking Heads attend an awards ceremony.

(Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images)

We're not saying a Talking Heads reunion is set to take place, but the band just made a statement... They have an Instagram account!

Those who had their hopes up for a reunion announcement may see this as a dud, but it does provide a way for the band to stay engaged with their fans.

If you'd like, give them a follow @talkingheadsofficial and stay up to date on the latest news from the band. 

In other Talking Heads news, 2020 marks the 40th anniversary of their album Remain In Light.

