The Talking Heads Launch Official Instagram Account

We're not saying a Talking Heads reunion is set to take place, but the band just made a statement... They have an Instagram account!

Those who had their hopes up for a reunion announcement may see this as a dud, but it does provide a way for the band to stay engaged with their fans.

If you'd like, give them a follow @talkingheadsofficial and stay up to date on the latest news from the band.

In other Talking Heads news, 2020 marks the 40th anniversary of their album Remain In Light.

