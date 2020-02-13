The Who Debut Two New Songs During Intimate Acoustic Show

The best way to hear the foundation of a song is to strip it down to an acoustic version. That's the approach The Who opted to take during an intimate London club gig.

Aside from performing the hits like "Pinball Wizard" and "Won't Get Fooled Again," The Who performed two songs from their new record Who for the first time when they busted out "Break The News" and "She Rocked My World."

Proving that even seasoned veterans like The Who sometimes require assistance, Roger Daltrey read the lyrics from a manuscript when The Who performed "Break The News."

Daltrey told the crowd, “I’m in the first stages of the dreaded late-seventies and the memory ain’t what it was. I’ve never sung this song before live. I might have to read it.”

