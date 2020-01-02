The xx To Release New Music In 2020

Veteran Lollapalooza headliners The xx are getting set to release a brand new album.

The band revelead the news in an Instagram post.

It's been three years since the band released their third full-length studio album I See You back in 2017. That record followed another lengthy period between albums as The xx's sophomore effort Coexist was released in 2012.

While no further information about the album has been made available at this time, fans can certainly look forward to new music from the beloved group.