The xx To Release New Music In 2020

January 2, 2020
Marty Rosenbaum
Features

Veteran Lollapalooza headliners The xx are getting set to release a brand new album.

The band revelead the news in an Instagram post.

Looking forward to 2020! We’ve all been working on new music, can’t wait to share it with you! Hope you have the best new year! xx The xx -- @willyvanderperre

A post shared by The xx (@thexx) on

It's been three years since the band released their third full-length studio album I See You back in 2017. That record followed another lengthy period between albums as The xx's sophomore effort Coexist was released in 2012.

While no further information about the album has been made available at this time, fans can certainly look forward to new music from the beloved group.

The xx

