There's Going To Be Two Meteor Showers Happening This Week

Stargazers will want to keep their eyes to the sky as they'll be able to see not one, but two meteor showers this week.

The Draconid and Southern Taurid meteor showers will peak on consecutive nights this week offering the chance for you to spot shooting stars. The Draconids will take place Tuesday, Oct. 8 into Wednesday, Oct. 9 while the Southern Taurid's take place Wednesday, Oct. 9 into Thursday, Oct. 10.

AccuWeather provides an optimistic forecast for most of the country showing relatively clear skies. This makes for prime viewing opportunity as their charts show the Chicagoland area to have mostly good viewing conditions of the events.

AccuWeather notes the Draconid meteor shower will have the best viewing period before midnight making it a great opportunity for younger individuals who have school the next day to take part.

Those near downtown Chicago will want to pack the car with blankets, a few chairs, and some snacks and make the drive away from the city lights to best take in the meteor shower. To have the highest chance of seeing meteors, stargazers will want to look away from the moon or any other bright spots in the sky.

If you miss out on the two meteor showers this week, you won't have to wait long to catch another one. On Monday, Oct. 21 into Tuesday, Oct. 22, you'll be able to witness the Orionid meteor shower, which also brings in a higher frequency of meteors per hour than the two happening this week.